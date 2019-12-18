Falling ice closes part of GW Bridge, some streets in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Falling ice has forced officials to close the upper level of the George Washington Bridge and some streets in Manhattan.Word of the closures began coming in around 10 a.m. Wednesday.At first, authorities announced three lanes on the eastbound upper level of the GW Bridge were being closed due to falling ice.Shortly thereafter, the entire upper level was ordered closed. A 60-minute delay was reported on the inbound upper level.The Port Authority issued the following statement:In Lower Manhattan, the Port Authority announced it was closing some streets around the World Trade Center site, near Church and Dey streets.And an area near Columbus Circle was closed for falling ice as well, after one person suffered a minor injury.The incident happened at West 58th Street and 7th Avenue.Broadway is now closed between West 57th Street and West 59th Street. And 7th Avenue is closed between Broadway and West 58th Street.The city issued this statement regarding that closure:----------