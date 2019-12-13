Traffic

Fatal crash slows traffic on Southern State Parkway in Nassau County

FRANKLIN SQUARE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A fatal crash involving an overturned vehicle slowed traffic on a section of the Southern State Parkway in Nassau County.

It happened around 6 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes between Exits 15 and 17 in Franklin Square.

Police say the vehicle left the parkway, careened through a wooded area and ended up back on the roadway.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the vehicle on its side. Multiple police and rescue units were on the scene.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two lanes were open eastbound during the New York State Police investigation.

The crash caused an extensive backup in the eastbound lanes and lesser delays on the westbound side.

Accident investigators were working to determine what caused the driver to lose control.

