Traffic

Head-on wrong way crash on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk County leaves 2 dead

SOUTHAMPTON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Suffolk County that police say was caused by one motorist driving the wrong way.

It happened at 10 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound Sunrise Highway east of Exit 64 in Southampton.

Police say a 2004 Mercedes Benz was traveling east in the westbound lanes when the driver crashed head-on into a 2008 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry, identified as 28-year-old Michelle Navas of Hicksville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes, whose name was being withheld pending notification of family members, was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center and died of their injuries.

The westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway were closed for more than eight hours at Exit 65 as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wreckage.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsuffolk countysouthamptoncommutingtraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigate robberies near scene of Barnard student's murder
AccuWeather: Cold blast coming
Sidewalk shed goes up where falling debris killed NYC woman
Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote
Overturned box truck snarls morning commute on LIE
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine faces sentencing
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
Show More
Father of missing 1-year-old named suspect in disappearance
13-year-old charged in murder of Barnard student appears in court
Man saves dog hit by car in NY, foots massive bill for family
Bedridden woman killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
1 ticket in Ohio wins $372 million Mega Millions jackpot
More TOP STORIES News