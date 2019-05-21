Hearing on elevator lawsuit for MTA subway stations rescheduled

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There was a strong warning, but no ruling Tuesday in a class action lawsuit filed against the MTA over the lack of elevators in the subway system.The judge ruled to delay a decision on the lawsuit, but made it clear he believes the agency should make transportation accessible to all.The group who filed the lawsuit says only a fraction of subway stations have elevators and those that do often break."I was coming from a meeting, going back to work and found out the elevator didn't work, and I said, 'Ok, how do I get out?' And they said, 'We'll call the fire department.' So, what does the fire department have to do? They carried me up the stairs, these two gentlemen carried me up the stairs without my chair and six firemen carried my chair up the stairs," said Valerie Josephs, an advocate.The hearing was rescheduled for June 5th.----------