mta hero

MTA Hero: NYC bus driver stops 2 kidnappings

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Hero NYC bus driver stops 2 kidnappings

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We're honoring a New York City bus driver who helped stop two kidnappings.

Winston Brown is our MTA Hero of the week.

Winston first saw a suspect try to take a child from a woman boarding his bus last month.

He shut the doors so the man couldn't follow her.



But the suspect ran alongside the bus.

At the next stop, Winston didn't open the doors, and instead called 911.

That's when he saw the man try to snatch another child at the bus stop.

A crowd formed, and Winston waited until police arrived to make the arrest.

Bus driver Winston Brown: our MTA Hero of the week!

RELATED | MTA worker spots, reports man with a gun
EMBED More News Videos

Ivette Leonetti was cleaning the platform at the World Trade Center/Cortlandt Street Station last week when she spotted a man carrying a gun.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citycoronavirus new york citymtamta herobuskidnappingcoronavirus pandemicmass transitbus drivercommutingcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MTA HERO
Hero MTA worker spots, reports man with a gun
MTA honors station cleaner who spotted gun on sleeping man
3 MTA workers save suicidal man's life on Upper East Side
MTA's Family Liaison Program helps families of COVID victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 hurt, 3 seriously, in NYC apartment fire
Rutgers professor dies of COVID-19 in India
1 dead in crash involving FedEx tractor trailer on LIE
AccuWeather: Heavy showers and a thundershower
US birth rate falls to lowest on record
Financial tips for women by 7 On Your Side
Latest hate crime attacks spark call for revisiting bail reform laws
Show More
Judge orders DOJ to release Trump obstruction memo
COVID Updates: UK wants to give 3rd doses by fall to people over 50
Transit Authority, NYPD on their strategy to combat subway crime
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
Man from NJ stuck in India after traveling to care for sick father
More TOP STORIES News