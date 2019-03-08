Long Island officials, residents want lower speed limit on dangerous roadway

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A community on Long Island came together Friday in support of lowering the speed limits along an accident-prone stretch of roadway.
Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen was joined by Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages, Nassau County Legislator Carrie Solages, local students, parents, educators and accident survivors to announce the town's proposed lowering of the speed limit along a section of Dutch Broadway.
Traffic in the area along the Nassau-Queens border is light much of the time, which residents say leads to a lot of speeding, sometimes with tragic results.
"People think that this is a raceway, and they speed," Gillen said. "So we need to do whatever possible to ensure that we lower the speed limit here to 20 (miles per hour)."
The roadway runs next to popular parks, playing fields and schools. Last October, four high school students were struck when a multi-vehicle crash sent a car careening onto the sidewalk.
Sidney Garcon's daughter was one of those hit.
"Her daily struggles, her life has changed forever," he said.
Even with a lower speed limit, officials say enforcement will also have to increase to save lives.
"Most of all, law enforcement, ticket everyone who speeds through there," one speaker said.
Gillen will make a formal proposal next week, and it will then go to the state Assembly.
