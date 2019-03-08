NEW CASSEL, Nassau County (WABC) -- The MTA is closing the first of many railroad crossings on Long Island in an effort to make them safer.
The change comes one week after three men were killed in a train crash in Westbury.
Friday, Urban Avenue in New Cassel will as part of the major reconstruction.
The MTA is rebuilding the railroad crossing at Urban Avenue and will bury the road under the tracks with a sidewalk as well.
It's part of a larger project to add capacity with a third track and rebuild seven of the grade crossings, including about a mile and a half away at School Street.
That's where the three men drove around the gate and their car was demolished by a train going as fast as 80 miles an hour.
Federal safety data shows these intersections are dangerous.
"Just a brief two-second distraction can be enough to take his attention from the road and not see that the gates are down, crash through the gates, and this (train) could be waiting on the other side," said Robert Sinclair, AAA.
The MTA expects this project to be completed in the fall and in the meantime, they will be running a shuttle service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays every half hour to get people around the closed section of Urban Avenue.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
LIRR closes grade crossing near site of deadly crash for reconstruction
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News