More speed cameras set for school zones as NYC's school year begins

NEW YORK (WABC) -- City leaders will gather in Brooklyn to outline traffic safety measures before NYC public schools kick off a new year.Officials from the NYPD and Department of Transportation will be detailing traffic enforcement strategies.The purpose of Mayor Bill de Blasio's Vision Zero program is to reduce pedestrian deaths, especially around school zones.Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law in May that allows the city to use speed cameras in 750 school zones. But there are plans to extend it even further to 2,000 cameras by 2021.Previously only 140 school zones had these cameras. When cameras catch you going 10 miles over the speed limit, you will get a $50 fine in the mail.Some people worry the program is setting up speed traps, others say it's the city's attempt to raise money.However, city officials say there are 4,000 New Yorkers seriously injured in traffic crashes each year and being hit by a car is the leading cause of injury-related death for children under 14.The speed cameras will now operate in school zones year-round, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every weekday.The speed limit in New York City is 25 mph if nothing is posted.----------