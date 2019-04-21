mta

MTA fare hikes go into effect this weekend

MTA fares are going up -- again -- this weekend.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- MTA fares have gone up -- again.

Subway, bus and railroad hikes went into effect Sunday.

Under the hikes approved earlier this year, weekly cards go from $32 to $33, while monthly MetroCard costs will jump up from $121 to $127.

Pay-per-ride subway and bus commuters will lose MetroCard bonuses. Before the fare hike, 5 percent bonuses were added when customers bought or added $5.50 or more to their MetroCards, reducing the value of an individual swipe to $2.62.

Meanwhile, the base bus and subway fare will remain at $2.75.

