Multi-vehicle crash claims 2 lives in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people were killed in a crash that closed Route 21 in downtown Newark Thursday morning.

The vehicles, a sedan and a trash truck, crashed near Lafayette Street just after 2:30 a.m.

Two people were pronounced dead, and another was taken to University Hospital.

The crash is under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutors Office and Newark Police.

