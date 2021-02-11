HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Multiple tractor-trailers collided on westbound Interstate 78 in New Jersey on Thursday morning.
It happened in Hillside just before 5:30 a.m.
Slick roads from snow and icy weather appeared to be to blame.
A Winter Weather Advisory had been issued for parts of New Jersey, Long Island, and New York City.
A coating to 2 inches of snow fell in most parts, but some areas in New Jersey received more.
A few sedans were seemingly involved in the crash as well.
It's not yet known if there were any injuries.
All westbound lanes were closed for the accident cleanup.
Multiple tractor-trailers crash on I-78 in Hillside
