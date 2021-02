AccuWeather Alert: Early snow

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Yet another round of snow will impact New York City and parts of the Tri-State area. Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the city, Long Island and parts of North Jersey.A coating to 2 inches of snow is expected.AccuWeather Alert for some morning snow. High 34.Clouds and sun. High 27.Sun to clouds. High 28.Morning snow or ice. High 33.Frigid sun with a high of 28.Wintry mix. High 32.Clouds and sun. High 36.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app