AccuWeather Alert: Early snow

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the city, Long Island and parts of North Jersey.
A coating to 2 inches of snow is expected.
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for some morning snow. High 34.
Friday
Clouds and sun. High 27.
Saturday
Sun to clouds. High 28.
Sunday
Morning snow or ice. High 33.
Monday
Frigid sun with a high of 28.
Tuesday
Wintry mix. High 32.
Wednesday
Clouds and sun. High 36.
