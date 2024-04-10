2.6-magnitude aftershock reported in New Jersey days after earthquake, USGS says

GLADSTONE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.6-magnitude aftershock in Gladstone, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning.

The aftershock was reported just before 10:30 a.m.

It comes just days after an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 startled millions of people in the New York City area on Friday morning.

The epicenter was near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey -- about 45 miles west of New York City.

Throughout the course of the day, several more aftershocks were felt in the area, and experts warned aftershocks could be felt for up to a week after the primary event.

Friday's earthquake was the largest in the Tri-State area since 1973.

