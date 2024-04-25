MTA unveils $6 billion plan to deal with flooding and other extreme weather

Marcus Solis was in Mott Haven with details on the MTA's plan to protect the transit system amid climate change.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- The MTA unveiled a new plan on Thursday to better handle flooding and other issues that arise whenever extreme weather occurs.

Agency leaders detailed the $6 billion initiative at a news conference at the Metro North rail yard in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

Some of the key strategies in the Resilience Roadmap include defending the subway system from flooding, reducing coastal and rainfall flooding on the Metro-North and Long Island rail roads and protecting infrastructure from extreme heat.

Rail and subway lines operated by the MTA have been increasingly impacted by weather-related issues in recent years.

"Our transit systems are being directly impacted by climate change, from mudslides on the Hudson Line to flooding in our subways and busways." Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "The Climate Resiliency Roadmap is an essential component of making sure our critical infrastructure can withstand extreme weather events and keep New Yorkers moving safely."

In July, the Metro North Hudson and Harlem lines were shut down due to devastating flash floods.

And the Metro North rail yard where Thursday's news conference was held regularly experiences flooding during heavy downpours.

"Transit is the antidote to climate change, which is why we have to preserve and improve New York's amazing subway, bus and commuter rail systems," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. "But our transit system is still vulnerable to the effects of climate change, so we need to execute on this visionary resiliency plan, which has been designed to ensure the reliability and safety of New York's transit system for years to come."

FILE - Heavy traffic fills Third Avenue, in New York's Manhattan borough near the United Nations, Sept. 20, 2021.

