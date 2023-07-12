Service restored on Metro-North's Harlem and Hudson lines after storm's devastating flooding

Janice Yu reports on the Metro-North service restorations from outside Grand Central Terminal.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There is good news for Metro-North commuters Wednesday morning who have had to adjust their schedules since Monday morning.

The disruption in service was because the tracks were not safe following the storm on Sunday that caused catastrophic flooding.

Pictures from the MTA showed the extent of the damage on the Harlem line.

Portions of the tracks were submerged in water. Other parts of the tracks were covered in debris, mud, and large trees.

Meanwhile, portions of the track were washed out, making it dangerous for trains to run.

Eyewitness News was there Monday morning as MTA crews worked to clean up the mess on the tracks.

Near the Manitou station on the Hudson line, crews used about 500 tons of material to fill in the parts under the rail that were washed away due to the fast moving water.

Cleanup continued into Tuesday as well, and of course it wasn't just the tracks that were damaged. Many people in Rockland and Orange counties are now dealing with the aftermath of flooded homes.

"What is heartbreaking are the communities that have a lot of people without flood insurance. Those are the streets I walked yesterday. People were down in their basements, tears in their eyes, digging through lost memories. pictures of babies and their marriage wedding books. It was really sad. They do not have flood insurance. This is where organizations like the Red Cross can step up," Governor Kathy Hochul said.

Amtrak service between New York City and Albany is so expected to be back Wednesday.

Governor Hochul is expected to appear at Grand Central later Wednesday morning to talk about the work that was done the last two days.

