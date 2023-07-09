Orange County flooding leaves 1 dead as torrential rain falls on Hudson Valley

Tom Negovan reports on the flooding in the Hudson Valley region from Stony Point.

HIGHLAND FALLS, New York (WABC) -- Rain continues to batter an already severely damaged Hudson Valley on Monday morning.

Hours of heavy rain produced life-threatening flash flooding across the region on Sunday sparking flash flood warnings and a rare flood emergency.

A woman in her 30's was killed in rushing floodwaters in Orange County.

She was trying to escape her flooding house with her dog, but she drowned.

"I had to help ambulances get in here, a number of them had to be turned away because of a number of cars that were abandoned or were stuck so unless you are a first responder, don't come here," said Steven Neuhaus, Orange County Executive.

Numerous roadways consisting of State Route 9W and Palisades Interstate Parkway experienced heavy flooding and washouts, New York State Police tweeted.

The Palisades NB was closed from exit 14 to Long Mountain Traffic Circle.

In addition, Hudson Line service is suspended between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie in both directions because of flooding and a tree that fell across the tracks near Cortlandt.

Cedar Pond Brook in Stony Point was a raging brook on Sunday.

Normally, the brook looks like it should head under the road, but with the dangerous rainfall, it is going over the road and onto private properties, making driving -- even walking -- outdoors treacherous.

Lucy Yang reported from Stony Point.

Roads were closed throughout the area due to flooding, and many roads are slick and underwater. Even if certain roads are passable, drivers are urged to be very careful.

Tony Caramanno has lived in the area for 22 years and has some perspective on flash flooding.

"I haven't seen this as bad since Sandy," Caramanno said, "This is supposed to be a stream, and it looks like a raging river."

Videos posted on social media showed parked vehicles in Stony Point surrounded by water.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day urged residents to "remain indoors in a safe location" until the weather passed.

He also thanked the emergency responders who risked their lives for families and tackling the flash flooding.

The National Weather Service reported a portion of US 6 near Fort Montgomery, in Orange County, New York, collapsed west of the Palisades Interstate Parkway on Sunday evening.

"Downed wires, major flooding, it looks like the Colorado river running through here," Neuhaus said.

Neuhaus says first responders have managed to successfully rescue dozens more people from life threatening situations.

New York Govenor Kathy Hochul issued a State of Emergency in response to the conditions throughout Orange County.

In Putnam County, Carmel police posted video of washed out roads and warned of flooded roads throughout the community.

In New Rochelle, Westchester County, police reported two people were electrocuted on a railing and fell into the water. A Good Samaritan came to their rescue. Both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The damage is expected to cost millions in repairs and take weeks, not days, in some parts.

Emergency management officials in New York City warned heavy rain into Monday may cause rapid, life-threatening flooding to basements. Residents were urged to prepare to move to higher ground if needed.

