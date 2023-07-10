2 pulled from water unconscious in New Rochelle after getting shocked

Two people were pulled from the water unconscious in New Rochelle after getting shocked.

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- There was a storm-related rescue in Westchester County on Sunday with no time to spare

A man and a woman were spotted unconscious near a marina in New Rochelle. Police believe both of them touched a railing that was somehow conducting an electric current.

By chance, someone at the marina spotted the two people in the water.

"I went back and I got a net and I helped pull her out of the water with the net and he was face down and two other members came over here and they pulled him out," said Anthony Giacobbe. "She came to right away and he was spitting up a lot of water."

Police say the victims were heading to a jet ski when they touched the energized railing.

