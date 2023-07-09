Suspect charged with murder in Brooklyn, Queens shooting spree on illegal scooter

Four people were shot and one person was killed by a man on an illegal scooter in multiple connected shootings in Brooklyn and Queens. Anthony Carlo has the latest developments.

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- A scooter-riding gunman killed an 86-year-old man and wounded 3 others in a string of random shootings across Queens and Brooklyn, police said.

Thomas Abreu, 25, was taken into custody by police and on Sunday was charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.

A 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine and a scooter were recovered.

"We don't know the motive. It seems his acts were random," Kenny said. "Video shows that he's not targeting anybody - he's not following anybody as he's driving on his scooter, he's randomly shooting people."

The shootings began around 11:10 a.m. when someone on a scooter shot a 21-year-old man in the shoulder near the intersection of Ashford Street and Arlington Avenue Brooklyn. He was brought to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to survive, police said.

Seventeen minutes later, Hamoo Saeidi, 86, was found with a gunshot wound to his back in front of 108-19 Jamaica Avenue in the Richmond Hill section of Queens. Saeidi was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he later died.

Shortly afterward in Queens, witnesses reported a man on a scooter firing randomly into a group of people standing at the intersection of 108th Street and Jamaica Avenue, although nobody was hurt.

At 11:35 a.m. at Hillside Avenue and 126th Street, a 44-year-old man was shot in the face. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.

Just two minutes later at Jamaica Avenue and 134th Street, a 63-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital medical Center in stable condition.

Police later discovered there was a sixth shooting incident. At 11:36 p.m. a 40-year-old man was standing at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and 131 Street when gunfire was discharged in his direction. The suspect then fleed the location. The victim was not injured in the gunfire.

"Armed with an image of the suspect as officers fanned out across Queens," said NYPD Acting Police Commissioner Edward Caban.

Caban called for a critical message - that means an image of the suspect was sent to every NYPD officer on the street. It helped officers from 103rd and 113th Precincts recognize and arrest the suspect in Queens just after 1 p.m.

"The 9mm pistol had an extended magazine. Given the violence, this individual was willing to carry out, I want to express my gratitude to the men and women in the NYPD," added Caban.

Officers say Abreu has only one prior arrest for a traffic violation.

