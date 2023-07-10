Metro-North Hudson Line service suspended due to flooding

Sunday's devastating rainfall and flash flooding have created a mess for commuters who use the Metro-North Hudson Line. Janice Yu reports.

TARRYTOWN, New York (WABC) -- Sunday's devastating rainfall and flash flooding have created a mess for commuters who use the Metro-North Hudson Line.

Service has been suspended from Croton-Harmon to Poughkeepsie, and pictures from the MTA show why.

A tremendous amount of water remains on the tracks Monday morning from Sunday's massive downpours.

It is hard to even see the rails in some sections because of just how high the water level is.

There is also a lot of debris, including branches, on the tracks in other areas.

The MTA moved the suspension early Monday to include four more stations, so service is shut down from Croton-Harmon to Poughkeepsie.

The MTA suggests people work from home Monday if possible. If that's not possible, commuters are urged to find alternate routes.

Amtrak riders traveling between NYC and Albany are also being impacted. Amtrak tweeted overnight the trains that will not be running Monday.

Check your reservation online or by calling.

The MTA says the Metro North suspension will last at least through Monday.

It was not clear how long it will take for flood waters to recede and crews to clear the debris.

