Possible meteor spotted in predawn skies in parts of New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Nature is taking another bow -- first an earthquake, then a solar eclipse, and now a streaking fireball in the sky.
A possible meteor was spotted Wednesday around 4 a.m. lighting up the pre-dawn hours.
It was seen near Philadelphia, southern and western New Jersey as well as Peekskill in Westchester.
The celestial light show lasted as long as seven seconds.
The American Meteor Society received about 60 unofficial reports between 3:40 a.m. and 3:55 a.m. -- but so far there has been no official confirmation of what the bright light was.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.