Possible meteor spotted in predawn skies in parts of New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Nature is taking another bow -- first an earthquake, then a solar eclipse, and now a streaking fireball in the sky.

A possible meteor was spotted Wednesday around 4 a.m. lighting up the pre-dawn hours.

It was seen near Philadelphia, southern and western New Jersey as well as Peekskill in Westchester.

The American Meteor Society received about 60 unofficial reports between 3:40 a.m. and 3:55 a.m. -- but so far there has been no official confirmation of what the bright light was.

Measured at 4 inches by 6 inches, this oblong shaped object is believed to be a meteorite.

