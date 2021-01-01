Traffic

Multiple vehicles crash on Major Deegan Expressway in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- A speeding driver sparked a fiery chain-reaction crash after their car slammed into an NYPD officer's vehicle Friday in the Bronx, police said.

The vehicles collided in the southbound lanes on the Major Deegan Expressway near West 179th Street in the University Heights section just after 7 a.m.

Citizen App video captured the scene.

Police said the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was driving recklessly and speeding whey they rear-ended the officer's department issued vehicle as he slowed for traffic.

The cars then collided into two other vehicles, sparking one of the four to burst into flames.

The officer, who was on duty at the time of the crash, was not seriously injured.

Neither were the drivers of the other vehicles.

The crash is under investigation.

