TOWNSEND, Delaware (WABC) --A New Jersey father and his four daughters died when a pickup truck hit their family minivan head-on. The mother survived and is in the hospital in serious condition.
The crash happened Friday afternoon on Route 1 in Townsend, Delaware while the family was coming back from vacation. Police say a pickup truck crossed over the median, drove the wrong way, struck a car, causing it to spin out of control before colliding into the family's minivan.
On Saturday, the heartbroken community in Teaneck gathered together for a church service and vigil. A tragedy so unspeakable, it feels like drowning in a sea of sorrow.
Four sisters, Kaitlyn Trinidad, 20; Danna, 17; twins Melissa and Allison, 14 and their father, Audie - a postal worker were all killed. The girls' mother, Mary Rose was the only survivor. Her brother-in-law, Danny flew up from Florida.
"I don't know what's going to happen with my sister-in-law. How she's going to live by herself. I don't know. She can't take it. All the memories and everything. Her husband is gone. All her kids are gone. I don't know how she's going to handle it," Danny said.
Danny said his brother was a 'God-fearing man' who loves his family.
"He goes to church every Sunday. Loved by his neighbors. So are the kids, they were loved by their classmates and friends? Why?"
"It's okay to grieve. It's okay to look and ask questions where there are no answers," said Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin.
On Saturday, the girls' classmates, along with the Filipino American Society of Teaneck organized a vigil, because they are hurting, too - along with all of Teaneck.
A community turning out to Votee Park in Teaneck, NJ for family killed by wrong way driver in Delaware. Father and his 4 daughters were killed. Their mother was the sole survivor. pic.twitter.com/kBcNWajQhD— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) July 8, 2018
The driver of the pickup truck, a 44-year-old man from Maryland, was treated and released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is no word on if charges will be filed.
The girls' mother took care of so many - she is a nurse at Beth Israel Hospital. Now, the question is - who will take care of her?
A GoFundMe page was set up to support Mary Rose Trinidad.
