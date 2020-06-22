Traffic

New Jersey state trooper hurt in crash involving dump truck on NJ Turnpike

CRANBURY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A state police trooper was injured in a collision with a dump truck that overturned on the NJ Turnpike in Cranbury NJ.

The dump truck over turned in the southbound inner roadway just before 7 a.m. Monday.

The trooper was rushed to the hospital.

The state police vehicle was demolished.

