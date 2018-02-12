DETOUR

Weehawken to block non-residents from clogging neighborhood streets

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates reports on the traffic restrictions in Weehawken, New Jersey.

By
WEEHAWKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey town is trying to cut down on the evening mass exodus from Hudson County towns like Hoboken and Jersey City.

Weehawken officials say shortcuts through its residential streets are clogging them, causing gridlocks and long delays during the evening rush hour.

Starting Tuesday, Weehawken police will not let non-residential drivers make a right turn onto Pleasant Avenue to get to 495.

Locals say the traffic is bad, and anything that might help is appreciated.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic delaydetourWeehawkenHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DETOUR
Weehawken to ticket non-residents who clog local streets
More detour
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News