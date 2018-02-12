A New Jersey town is trying to cut down on the evening mass exodus from Hudson County towns like Hoboken and Jersey City.Weehawken officials say shortcuts through its residential streets are clogging them, causing gridlocks and long delays during the evening rush hour.Starting Tuesday, Weehawken police will not let non-residential drivers make a right turn onto Pleasant Avenue to get to 495.Locals say the traffic is bad, and anything that might help is appreciated.----------