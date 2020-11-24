New Jersey Transit train derails, modified service to continue through Nov. 29

NJCL #3209, the 4:46AM from PSNY is cancelled due to a derailment near Woodbridge. Please take train #3813, the 5:25AM from PSNY to Metro Park and transfers to substitute bus service to South Amboy for NJCL service to Long Branch. — North Jersey Coast Line (@NJTRANSIT_NJCL) November 24, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8153715" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A wildlife camera captured a man in Florida saving his small puppy from the mouth of an alligator.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- North Jersey Coast Line rail service will continue to operate on a modified schedule through Sunday as the result of a derailment early Tuesday morning in Perth Amboy.The train, NJ Transit No. 3292, left Long Branch at 11:32 p.m. Monday and derailed between Woodbridge and Perth Amboy stations just after midnight.It was expected to arrive at Penn Station New York at 1:18 a.m.None of the passengers or crew on board suffered any injuries."For the remainder of service today November 25th, bus service is being provided between South Amboy and Metropark, with stops at Perth Amboy, Woodbridge and Avenel," NJ Transit said in a statement. "Customers can transfer at Metropark for Northeast Corridor (NEC) trains to and from Penn Station New York. North Jersey Coast Line trains are operating on a normal weekday schedule between South Amboy and Bay Head."For Thursday through Sunday, trains will resume operating along the entire length of the NJCL on a modified schedule and the substitute busing between South Amboy and Metropark will end. This modified schedule will result in service every two hours for Hazlet, Middletown, Red Bank and Little Silver for all four days.All other stations will operate hourly service. Shuttle connections in Long Branch will be maintained. Customers should adjust their travel patterns accordingly and leave extra time.----------