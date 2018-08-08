The New York City Council approved a cap on app-based ride-hail vehicles during a vote Wednesday -- curbing the number of those cars allowed on the streets of NYC for a year.The bill puts a one-year cap on new licenses for Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing companies. By passing the proposal, New York becomes the first city in the country to impose these limitations.Uber has been fighting back with TV ads urging people to tell the city council "not to strand New Yorkers." They say that people need the service in the outer boroughs where subway service is spread out.However, lawmakers hope the limitations will help reduce congestion and protect taxi drivers who have seen a steep decline in income.The Council also voted to set a minimum driver wage equivalent to the yellow cab wage for app-based drivers.Mayor Bill de Blasio released the following statement, saying he is prepared to sign the bill into law:----------