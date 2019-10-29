Traffic

NYC Council to vote on bike lanes master plan

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Transportation Committee Chair Ydanis Rodriguez joined other council members plus transportation, accessibility, environmental, and safe streets advocates for a rally Tuesday in advance of City Council's vote on Johnson's "Streets Master Plan" legislation.

The legislation is being voted on in committee on Tuesday. It will go to the full Council for a vote on Wednesday.

The $1.7 billion bill would require the city to build 250 miles of protected bike lanes over five years.

The DOT would also have to release a plan every five years to make streets safer and to prioritize public transit, starting in December 2021.

The bill is expected to get Mayor Bill de Blasio's support.

The city currently has about 1,250 miles of bike lanes, including 480 miles that are protected.

