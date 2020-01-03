Traffic

NYC parking meters rejecting credit cards due to software glitch

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Drivers in New York City have been complaining that parking meters are rejecting their credit cards.

The Department of Transportation is blaming Parkeon, the company that makes the payment software.

"The software in the model of Parkeon meter used in New York City had established an end date of January 1, 2020 - and had never been updated by the company," the DOT said in a statement released Thursday.

In the meantime, "parking meters are still accepting coins, and the ParkNYC app is available for those who prefer to pay by credit card," the DOT said. "The ParkNYC mobile app is available for download at no cost for iPhones in the App Store and for Android at Google Play."

There has been no word on how long it will take to fix the problem.

