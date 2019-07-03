Traffic

Overturned truck on Route 495, outbound-side of Lincoln Tunnel

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- What appeared to be a trash truck overturned in the westbound lanes of Route 495 in Union City, New Jersey.

The accident happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. west of Pleasant Avenue in Weekhawken Twp.

It appeared that the truck had been on the street above 495 and went over the guardrail landed in the westbound lanes.

No other vehicles appeared to have been hit on 495.

Authorities halted outbound Lincoln Tunnel traffic, but inbound traffic continued to move.

