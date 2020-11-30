Traffic

Brooklyn crash: Passenger ejected when speeding car runs red light

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A passenger was ejected from a for-hire vehicle when a speeding Dodge Charger smashed into the vehicle in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn.

The driver of the Dodge Charger blew a red light at Bedford Avenue and Dekalb Avenue and crashed into the vehicle at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Surveillance video showed the force of the crash, which sent the Honda Accord, which was westbound on Dekalb Avenue, onto the sidewalk, coming to rest in front of a deli.

The 32-year-old female passenger was ejected from the vehicle and rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

The driver was in stable condition at the same hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Charger, 22-year-old Ryan Ortiz of Middletown, New York, was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

He appears to have gone through a red light at a high rate of speed. Charges against him are pending the outcome of an investigation.

Despite initial reports that the vehicle struck was an Uber, the company says while the driver is registered in their system, he was not driving for them at the time of the crash.

