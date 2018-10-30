There was outrage on New Jersey Transit Monday night after passengers were trapped in a packed train for almost two hours.NJ Transit says the 5:30 p.m. train bound for Montclair from New York Penn Station was canceled - forcing everyone to pack into the next train 6:10 p.m.The train then lost power just east of Broad Street Station in Newark.Commuters complained of stifling conditions onboard - they had to board a different train once they arrived back to Newark Penn Station.----------