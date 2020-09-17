Traffic

Patient dies in crash between ambulance and fire truck in Brooklyn

By MARK CRUDELE and DERICK WALLER
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An ambulance racing a heart attack patient to the hospital collided with a fire truck en route to a fire in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, leaving the patient dead and a family member seriously injured.

The fire truck, Ladder 102, t-boned the ambulance at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue And Throop Avenue just after 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

A heart attack patient was being rushed to Woodhull Hospital at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead.


Family members identify him as 59-year-old Jamil Almansouri, known to friends as Mike.

His brother tells Eyewitness News Jamil owned a bodega not far from the crash scene.

He said he is simply in shock.

"I just I don't know what to do," he said. "I was just with him earlier today. He was fine, went to the doctor about his sugar and they were saying everything was fine with him."

Almansouri's sister, who was in the ambulance with him, was seriously hurt.

Eight first responders were also hurt in the collision.

Two EMTs in the ambulance were taken to Bellevue Hospital. One had a leg injury, one was complaining of pain.

Six firefighters were taken to Bellevue Hospital.

None of their injuries were serious.



Both emergency vehicles had their lights activated at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

