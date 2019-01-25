TRAFFIC

Police: 2 teens driving stolen vehicle killed after slamming into house in New Jersey

Derick Waller has new information on the high-speed crash that left two people dead in Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are investigating a high-speed crash involving a stolen vehicle that left two teenagers dead and forced at least one family out of their home in New Jersey overnight Friday.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bergen Street and Madison Avenue, where authorities say an out-of-control SUV careened into two light poles before slamming into the side of a house, overturning and bursting into flames.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said the SUV was stolen in Elizabeth and was driven by two teenage boys who were pronounced dead at the scene.

A resident told Eyewitness News that children were in the house at the time of the crash.

"I could see a fireball under the car, like the car was on fire," dad Najee Johnson said. "I jumped into action. I just started to grab my babies out of the house."

Johnson grabbed his five children from their second-story apartment and made a run for it. No one inside the house was injured, but the family's minivan was also damaged.
Police say the two teenagers were entrapped in the vehicles as a result of the crash.

Newark officials examined the building after the crash and have determined it is no longer structurally sound due to the impact of the crash.

Displaced residents were forced to seek other shelter.

"Where am I going to sleep tonight?" Johnson said. "Where's my family going to go? What's the next step? What's the options?"
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

"My heart goes out to the family," Johnson said. "I just hope they OK, and it's sad that somebody lost their life, two people lost their lives."

