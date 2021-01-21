Plans unveiled to rebuild, reimagine Port Authority Bus Terminal in NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9852594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ Burkett has more on the shortage of COVID vaccine doses in New York City.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Port Authority on Thursday announced plans to rebuild and reimagine New York's aging bus terminal.Port Authority Bus Terminal on the West Side of Manhattan has long been considered one of the worst public spaces in New York.There are aging tile floors, creaky escalators and creepy corridors, and the smell of exhaust is practically baked-into the building.But the Port Authority announced this afternoon that the bus terminal will be rebuilt."With this launch on this day with this life of the project is state of the art bus terminal, which has a greater capacity, it will have acres of green space, environmentally friendly," Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole said. "It is just going to take all the buses off the streets is going to take all the ills that exist with this agency, with this terminal, that my father experienced some decades ago, and it's going to make it a little better."The plan is to build the new terminal on the existing terminal without taking it out of service, and renaming it the Midtown Bus Terminal.From 2013 until 2018, the Port Authority sought out proposals to replace the existing building before settling on three alternatives.It's an ambitious plan that will take years to complete and cost billions of dollars to construct.The replacement terminal is anticipated to be completed by 2030.The original terminal was built in 1950, when buses were much smaller.It was intended to be the only bus terminal New Yorkers would ever need, and over the years it's become the busiest bus terminal in the world.The new terminal will be one million square feet and built to accommodate an all-electric fleet of buses.It will also have self-contained staging areas that will remove congestion from the streets surrounding the terminal, and have several acres of green space outside the terminal.Riders say it couldn't come a moment too soon."At the end of the day if it's gonna cost less and easier travel, I'm all for it," one commuter said."There's room for improvement -- definitely, fix it -- I totally agree," another commuter said.As part of the current planning-level scoping, PANYNJ will continue coordination with Federal Transit Administration (FTA) in regard to entering into a formal National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) environmental review.----------