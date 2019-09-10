Traffic

SUV runs red light, flees scene of deadly Ozone Park crash, police say

By
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- One person was killed after a driver blew through a red light and slammed into another vehicle in Queens.

Police are still looking for the driver who caused the horrific crash in Ozone Park.

A red Honda CRV was forced into a building at 111th Avenue and 126th Street by a gray Lexus SUV.



Police say the driver of Lexus caused this crash after running a red light around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The 56-year-old female driver of the Honda was taken to Jamaica Medical Center where was described as stable, but her passenger, 72-year-old Gilda Lasconi, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Business owners in the area say speeding is a big problem.

"It's sad. They should catch the guy and jail him for life," the business owner said.

The victim's family was also at the scene in hysterics, police had to hold them back.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficozone parkqueensnew york citycar crashhit and runcar into building
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sentencing day for teen who fatally stabbed classmate in Bronx
Decomposing body found above NYC Domino's ruled homicide
Toddler 'besties' running to hug each other in NYC go viral
AccuWeather: Some clouds, some sun
Video shows health care worker accused of assaulting patient
New York issuing subpoenas to 3 companies amid vaping crisis
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
Show More
Man stabbed 3 times on UWS subway station platform
Students administer CPR on driver after bus crashes into tree
NY gymnastics coach forced to face victims at sentencing
Moms of FDNY heroes lost on 9/11 honor sons' legacies
Teacher gives birth at Denver middle school
More TOP STORIES News