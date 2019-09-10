SUV runs red light, flees scene of deadly Ozone Park crash, police say

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- One person was killed after a driver blew through a red light and slammed into another vehicle in Queens.Police are still looking for the driver who caused the horrific crash in Ozone Park.A red Honda CRV was forced into a building at 111th Avenue and 126th Street by a gray Lexus SUV.Police say the driver of Lexus caused this crash after running a red light around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.The 56-year-old female driver of the Honda was taken to Jamaica Medical Center where was described as stable, but her passenger, 72-year-old Gilda Lasconi, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.Business owners in the area say speeding is a big problem."It's sad. They should catch the guy and jail him for life," the business owner said.The victim's family was also at the scene in hysterics, police had to hold them back.The investigation into the crash is ongoing.----------