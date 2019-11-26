Traffic

Police: Woman killed in crash involving wrong-way driver on NJ Turnpike

By Eyewitness News
WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say a woman was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver that closed southbound car lanes on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge early Monday morning.

The crash happened on the southbound inner roadway at mile marker 94.0 just after 1:45 a.m.

Police say a Subaru was going northbound in the southbound lanes when it struck the front end of a Honda that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the Honda, 29-year-old Kristen Leary of North Plainfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver ot the Subaru was seriously injured and taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

The closures spanned several interchanges for several hours, but it was cleared by 6 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

