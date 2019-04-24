L train repairs

Private traffic to be banned on 14th Street due to L train construction in Manhattan

EMBED <>More Videos

The closure will begin in June, about one month after the reconstruction project begins.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The city will ban private vehicles on 14th Street in Manhattan to make way for city buses while the L train is under construction.

The closure will begin in June, about one month after the reconstruction project begins.

It impacts traffic between 3rd and 9th avenues on 14th Street.

The ban does not apply to trucks making pickups or drop offs along 14th Street.

The MTA is currently suspending weeknight service between Lorimer Street in Brooklyn and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan.

Trains will stop running at 10:30 p.m. and service will resume at 5 a.m. This round of outages will last until April 26.

The MTA originally planned to completely shut down the L train for months, but the agency is now working with a new method without fully shutting it down.

The planned closure was in order to fix the 7,100-feet of the Canarsie Tunnel's tubes that sustained damage during Superstorm Sandy. This would have affected nearly 250,000 of the city's commuters.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said his experts proposed a "new design" for the tunnel restoration project.

"It uses many new innovations that are new, frankly, to the rail industry in this country...With this design, it will not be necessary to close the L train tunnel at all, which would be a phenomenal benefit to the people of New York City," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

New York Gov. Cuomo says full L train shutdown will not be necessary based on expert recommendations.



Instead of closing the Canarsie Tunnel and pulling out the benchwall containing cables damaged by Sandy, which would force the full closure, the MTA will now hang the new cables using a "racking system," which can be mounted on side of the tunnel's walls. The "racking system" would be wrapped in a protective fiberglass material, and sensors will allow the MTA to know if the rack moves.

The MTA will not remove the old benchwall, containing the old corroded cables, because doing so would require tunnel closures.

The upcoming suspensions are so that crews can install the proper signal equipment needed to operate trains on a one-track system when the rehabilitation project starts.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york cityandrew cuomomtasubwayl train repairs
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
L TRAIN REPAIRS
PLAN AHEAD: What to know before L train project begins
Some overnight L train service to be suspended for 10 days
Police: Glass shards intentionally sprinkled on bike path
L train announcement leaves some elated, others outraged
TOP STORIES
Arrest after hit-and-run suspect visits auto body shop
NJ mayor wants controversial Kate Smith statue if available
New video of man wanted in vandalism of 42 LinkNYC kiosks
Woman hangs signs on A train after losing 'priceless' ring
AccuWeather: Another beauty Wednesday
Search for gunman after 40-year-old man killed in Harlem
Rite Aid raises age to purchase tobacco products to 21
Show More
NYC driver accused of holding passenger against her will
NYC residents say raccoons have taken over their block
Family: Boy, 6, killed when brick mantel collapsed on top of him
New video shows CT police shooting that injured woman
Nearly 200 fake sports rings seized at JFK Airport
More TOP STORIES News