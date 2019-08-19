Traffic

Public invited to vote on New York license plate design

ALBANY -- New York officials are asking the public to help choose a new license plate design.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says people can vote on the governor's website starting Monday for one of five plate designs. Four of the designs include the Statue of Liberty while one features the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River.

Voting runs through Sept. 2. The design with the most votes will become available in April.

They will replace the state's blue-and-white plates, most of which are more than 10 years old. As vehicle owners renew their registrations, owners with license plates 10 years old or older will be issued new plates for a $25 fee.

Once the new plates become available, the Department of Motor Vehicles also will stop issuing the newer blue-and-gold plates.

CLICK HERE to cast your vote!

