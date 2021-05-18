Rolls Royce hit-and-run accident in Brooklyn leaves man dead

The victim was attempting to cross Bayard Street and McGuiness Boulevard when he was struck by a black Rolls Royce at around 12:45 a.m.
He was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The vehicle that struck him fled the scene.
Police are looking for the driver of a black Rolls Royce.
MORE NEWS: Retired FDNY lieutenant celebrates 100th birthday with party in Queens
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip