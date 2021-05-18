Rolls Royce hit-and-run accident in Brooklyn leaves man dead

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10642161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lighting birthday candles for a 100-year-old can be a fire hazard, but Wilbur Hutchins is no ordinary centenarian. He is a retired FDNY lieutenant.

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 58-year-old man was killed in a hit and run incident in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn Tuesday morning.The victim was attempting to cross Bayard Street and McGuiness Boulevard when he was struck by a black Rolls Royce at around 12:45 a.m.He was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The vehicle that struck him fled the scene.Police are looking for the driver of a black Rolls Royce.----------