Rolls Royce hit-and-run accident in Brooklyn leaves man dead

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 58-year-old man was killed in a hit and run incident in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

The victim was attempting to cross Bayard Street and McGuiness Boulevard when he was struck by a black Rolls Royce at around 12:45 a.m.

He was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



The vehicle that struck him fled the scene.

Police are looking for the driver of a black Rolls Royce.

