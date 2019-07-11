Traffic

School zone speed camera expansion begins in New York City

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City has expanded the number of speed cameras in school zones across the five boroughs.

Speed cameras will now operate in school zones year-round from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every weekday.

A state law was signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo in May that allows the city to use speed cameras in 750 school zones. But there are plans to extend it even further, to 2,000 cameras by 2021.

This increase comes after the city was previously allowed to use the cameras in only 140 school zones.

The formal announcement of the expanded program was made Thursday morning at a camera near P.S. 28 along East Tremont Avenue in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx.

WATCH: NYC speed camera program expansion announced in the Bronx


City officials say East Tremont Avenue is a Vision Zero Priority Corridor, which ranks in the top 10 percent of Bronx corridors for number of people killed or severely injured.

However, critics of the program say it's just the city's attempt to raise money.

When cameras catch drivers going 10 miles over the speed limit, they will receive a $50 fine in the mail.

Some worry the program is setting up speed traps with no warning to drivers.

"We have a default speed limit in New York City and then specific posted speed limits. You know, if you don't see a sign it's supposed to be 25 miles an hour. If there is a sign, the sign governs it. So, you don't need a separate sign to tell you there's a speed camera. If you're following the law, you'll be fine," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Lawmakers say the cameras are to help keep pedestrians and students safe.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citytraffic camerasschoolspeedingtraffic
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Immigrant rights protesters block traffic, disrupt Amazon meeting
Video shows fight prior to fatal subway station stabbing
Falling glass damages cars in Midtown Manhattan
AccuWeather Alert: Drenching downpours possible
After flooding, Louisiana braces Tropical Storm Barry
Sources: Deadly NYC fire ignited when tenant threw gas in kitchen
Woman fatally impaled through eye by metal straw: Report
Show More
Man seriously injured when 4 thieves beat him with pan
Video shows dog scaring off backyard bear in New Jersey
Gruesome details revealed in slaying of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck
Trump to announce plans Thursday for 2020 census, citizenship question
'World should know what is happening' to children in ICE detention: Mother testifies
More TOP STORIES News