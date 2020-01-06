Signal problems cause headaches for Queens commuters during AM rush

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Signal problems created a commuting nightmare for riders traveling from Queens to Manhattan Monday morning, with service suspensions and delays on several lines.The issue near Grand Central-42nd Street significantly disrupted a.m. rush-hour service on the 7 line, with Manhattan-bound service suspended for a time.Some Hudson Yards-bound 7 trains were terminating at 74th Street-Broadway, Queensboro Plaza or Hunters Point Avenue.The R, N, Q, F, M, B and D lines were also impacted, causing headaches for commuters kicking off their first full week after the holidays.Riders were advised to expect delays on northbound R trains while they share the local track with N trains because of a signal problem at 36th Street in Brooklyn.Southbound F and M trains have since resumed making regular stops between Queens and Manhattan after the malfunctioning switch at 36th Street in Queenws was repaired."This morning's citywide signal meltdown is an unacceptable reminder of how far Governor Cuomo still has to go to fix the subway," Riders Alliance Policy and Communications Director Danny Pearlstein said. "Once again this new year, New Yorkers look to our governor to put transit reliability at the top of his agenda. Congestion pricing is coming, the MTA has a plan to modernize signals, and the governor needs to make it all happen on time. To get the job done, he'll need to keep a laser-like focus on the core infrastructure that matters most to New Yorkers."Commuters were urged to take the LIRR, which was cross-honoring MetroCard holders at no additional charge at Flushing/Main Street, Woodside, and Penn Station in both directions.----------