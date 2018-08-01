TRAFFIC

Spuyten Duyvil Bridge getting put back in place after repairs

Tim Fleischer has the latest from the Bronx.

By
SPUYTEN DUYVIL, Bronx (WABC) --
There is a major upgrade to ease train travel between the city and upstate underway.

Crews are putting the Spuyten Duyvil Bridge in the Bronx back into place after repairs.

The bridge needed mechanical and electrical work after Superstorm Sandy.

During the repair work, Amtrak trains to and from Albany and elsewhere in northern New York would come and go from Grand Central.

"This will be back into service on Sept 4th, the Tuesday after Labor Day," said Jason Abrams, Amtrak PR Manager. "Customers can expect a smoother ride, more reliable service, speeds will be generally around the same with a more enjoyable customer experience."

30 trains that carry some 25,000 customers a week were affected by the repair work and will certainly welcome the bridge being returned.



(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
