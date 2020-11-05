Subway being used by MTA worker derails in Brooklyn, resulting in delays for commute

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A train being used by MTA workers derailed in a Downtown Brooklyn subway tunnel early Thursday, causing delays for the morning commute.
The wheels of the front car of a northbound N train jumped the track between the Barclays Center and Dekalb Avenue stations at around 4:15 a.m.
Three MTA workers were on the train, none were injured. The minor derailment occurred during the regularly scheduled overnight subway shutdown.
The MTA wants customers to avoid the N, Q, D and the R in Brooklyn. They say the delays and issues will extend through the morning commute.
There are delays and service changes on those lines while the FDNY conducts an investigation.
Northbound D trains are running along the F line from Coney Island-Stillwell Av to W 4 St-Wash Sq.
Southbound N trains will end at 34 St-Herald Sq.
Some northbound N trains will end at 36 St.
R train shuttles will operate between 59 St and Bay Ridge-95 St.
You could consider using 2, 3, 4, or 5 train service between Manhattan and Brooklyn.
The cause of the derailment is not yet known.
