Taxi drivers rally for congestion pricing exemption in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Taxi drivers are rallying outside of Governor Cuomo's New York City Office on Wednesday.

They are calling for yellow and green taxis to be exempt from congestion pricing in Manhattan.

The fee would be scheduled to go in effect in January for all taxi and for-hire-vehicle rides that pass through the borough below 96th Street.

Some of the money raised by the fee would be use to fix the aging MTA subway system.

The New york Taxi Workers Alliance says that eight drivers have committed suicide in 2018 and city should not add more financial pressure.

The alliance notes that Uber spent more than $100,000 lobbying for this version of congestion pricing. When a passenger requests a group ride on Uber, Lyft and other app companies, even if the trip isn't matched with a second passenger, the fee will only be 75 cents.

The proposed fee is $2.50 for yellow taxis and $2.75 for green cabs and other for-hire-vehicles.

Yellow taxis currently have a 50 cent surcharge on each fare that funds the MTA, this fee would be additional.
