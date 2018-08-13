TRAFFIC

Tour bus hits overpass in Newark, New Jersey; injuries reported

Derick Waller has more on tour bus crash in Newark, NJ.

By
NEWARK, N.J. (WABC) --
Several people are being treated for injuries after a tour bus returning from Washington, D.C. crashed into an overpass in Newark, New Jersey.

It happened at 11:45 p.m. Sunday at Edison Place, next to Newark Penn Station.

The bus, operated by Liberty Coach and branded "Our Bus," hit the overpass with enough speed to sheer off part of the roof, leaving the inside of the front of the bus exposed.



Newark Police say the vehicle, which was heading from Washington, D.C. to Newark Penn Station, was carrying about 50 people.

Some were being treated at area hospitals for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Passengers described a frightening scene.

"The glass is, like, crashed and everything falling down and people, like, yelling and (a) kid (is) crying," said Ronnie Tren.

"I was sleeping, and I felt, like, a sudden jerk, and I was in shock," said VJ Rupani. "The people who sat in the back of the bus... in the back... are, like, okay."

But, Rupani added, other passengers were bleeding.



There are clearly posted yellow signs warning drivers of the low clearance: 9 feet, 4 inches. The typical tour bus is way over that.

We have calls into the bus company and are awaiting a response.

Federal safety records show that before this crash, Pennsylvania-based Liberty Coach had zero reported accidents in the last two years.

