Tractor-trailer crash traps driver, shuts down Route 440 in Bayonne, New Jersey

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters and medics have freed the driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed in Bayonne, shutting down a major highway in both directions.

The crash happened before 6:30 a.m. Friday on Route 440 just north of the Newark Bay extension.

The truck, which appears to have been traveling south, overturned and ended up on its side in the median.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed first responders crowded around the cab working to free the driver.

The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.

The driver was finally pulled from the cab at 7:15 a.m. and taken to a waiting ambulance.

He appeared to be awake and talking with first responders.

Route 440 remained shut down in both directions as police investigated and crews worked to right and clear the tractor-trailer.

----------
