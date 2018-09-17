Tractor-trailer smashes into 3 homes, cars on Staten Island

A tractor trailer careened into the front yard of three homes on Staten Island.It also smashed into several cars.The tractor-trailer went out-of-control on South Avenue just before 6 a.m. in the Mariners' Harbor section.The truck was carrying steel at the time of the crash.All three homes struck sustained damage. One person suffered a minor injury.The homes were evacuated as crews stabilized the tractor-trailer, which came to a rest on one of the homes.----------