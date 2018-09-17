TRAFFIC

Tractor-trailer smashes into 3 homes, cars on Staten Island

The truck went out-of-control in the Mariners' Harbor section.

MARINERS' HARBOR, Staten Island (WABC) --
A tractor trailer careened into the front yard of three homes on Staten Island.

It also smashed into several cars.

The tractor-trailer went out-of-control on South Avenue just before 6 a.m. in the Mariners' Harbor section.



The truck was carrying steel at the time of the crash.

All three homes struck sustained damage. One person suffered a minor injury.

The homes were evacuated as crews stabilized the tractor-trailer, which came to a rest on one of the homes.

