Tractor-trailer smashes into 3 homes, cars on Staten Island

MARINERS' HARBOR, Staten Island (WABC) --A tractor trailer careened into the front yard of three homes on Staten Island.
It also smashed into several cars.
The tractor-trailer went out-of-control on South Avenue just before 6 a.m. in the Mariners' Harbor section.
The truck was carrying steel at the time of the crash.
All three homes struck sustained damage. One person suffered a minor injury.
The homes were evacuated as crews stabilized the tractor-trailer, which came to a rest on one of the homes.
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts