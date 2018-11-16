EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4699222" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis reports on the storm from Tappan.

Service between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica remains suspended in both directions due to weather-related switch trouble. LIRR personnel are on scene assessing the situation. We will keep you updated as we learn more information. — LIRR (@LIRR) November 16, 2018

Check this out in north Bergen, NJ pic.twitter.com/Wc9tFqFotf — LG (@0706Lg) November 15, 2018

Big pile up of the M60 buses at Amsterdam and 120. @wallerABC7 @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/QEZXb0tsyU — Lee Sartain (@leesartain) November 15, 2018

Snow turned to rain overnight and many woke up to an icy, slushy morning in the Tri-State area Friday. The snow storm Thursday created a chaotic commute home that lasted into the next morning for some.The snowfall downed countless tree branches throughout the city, causing traffic gridlock in some areas. Police advised people to stay indoors and avoid the roads, if possible.Crowding finally seemed to improve at Port Authority although delays on buses were expected.The biggest issue on the roadways Friday morning is the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx. Plows cannot properly clear the road due to the number of accidents. People are being urged to completely avoid it if possible.The Bayonne Bridge was closed in both directions for several hours Thurday and multiple accidents were reported on the George Washington Bridge, forcing it to be closed twice.The bridge was so snarled that some people gave up and just walked across the river as the traffic piled up. Situations there have since improved.Conditions on the Palisades Parkway in Tappan in Rockland County were finally improving Friday morning. There were still several cars involved in accidents that needed to be cleared.Drivers on Long Island were also experiencing slick roads. Drivers on the Long Island Expressway were still experiencing spinouts as they headed into Queens.The Long Island Rail Road is also back on track after previous delays and cancellations.New Jersey Transit train service is also back on schedule, although passengers are warned to expect delays Friday morning.Meantime some drivers in New Jersey took matters into their own hands. Commuters were spotted pushing a stalled bus Thursday in North Bergen, New Jersey:In West Orange, I-280 is mostly cleared although there were children that had to stay in their school overnight due to buses not being able to make it on the roads to the school.Back in the city, the MTA said their buses were equipped with all-weather tires, but they were not chained, based on what was forecasted.One viewer sent us photos of MTA buses that had piled up near 120th and Amsterdam:NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said plows and salt spreaders were out all night to make sure the roads could be clear for the Friday morning commute.Alternate Side Parking rules will be suspended Friday for snow operations. Parking meters will remain in effect.Friday morning all of the area airports were reporting some cancellations and delays.----------