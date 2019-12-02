New Christmas tree decoration to fix Holland Tunnel letter 'A' problem goes up Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Commuters passing through the Holland Tunnel should be happy to see a more centered Christmas Tree over the letter "A" this year.
Holland Tunnel's decorations go up Monday, starting during the day shift.
Decorations are in the same place as last year, except the Christmas tree over the "A" will be bigger to fill the entire space.
The new tree is all thanks to one man who was bothered that it didn't quite match up last year. He started a petition, and clearly, it made an impact.
"I'm happy the Port Authority had some holiday fun with the public last year and showed that they do care about how we feel and what we think," Cory Windelspecht said. "I'm very happy they are keeping the holiday tradition of lighting up the Holland Tunnel alive and look forward to a great Christmas and Holiday season in New York, the greatest city in the world."
The design includes having a Christmas tree slightly larger than the one used last year hanging in congruence over the A, and a wreath covering the O in "Holland" to bring even more holiday joy.
In addition to the tree and the wreath, a menorah will be positioned at the corner of Marin Boulevard and 12th Street adjacent to the toll plaza.
"Last year, we heard our decorations at the Holland Tunnel weren't up to snuff, and we took action," Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole said. "This season, the design matches the results of the 2018 customer poll, complete with a newly resized tree to cover the A. It's truly a time of merriment and cheer, and we look forward to continuing our holiday traditions of decorating the New Jersey/New York crossings for our customers to enjoy."
In addition, the George Washington Bridge will be adorned with festive decor, including a tree and menorah in each toll plaza, and a tree and menorah on top of the inbound bus ramp and in the common area of the Fort Washington level of the George Washington Bridge Bus Station.
The Lincoln Tunnel's decorations include reindeer lights along Boulevard East on the New Jersey side of the tunnel and decorations along the tunnel's approach roads on the New York side.
The Port Authority Bus Terminal will be bustling with decorations from top to bottom, with wooden Nutcracker soldiers and a large menorah on the Performing Arts Stage, wreaths hung from multiple locations, colored lights along exterior canopies, sleighs, reindeer and colored lights that resemble trees on top of exterior canopies and candy canes and snowflakes in public facing windows in the building.
The holiday spirit will be in full swing at the Staten Island bridges. At the Goethals Bridge, a large wreath will be attached to the north tower facing westbound traffic and another wreath will be affixed to the south tower facing eastbound traffic. Menorahs also will be positioned at the bases of the north and south towers and will be visible to eastbound and westbound traffic. At the Outerbridge Crossing, a wreath will be attached to the north side of the administration building, visible to eastbound and westbound traffic and a wreath will be placed at the rotunda facing eastbound traffic.
In addition to decorations on the bridges and tunnels, the Port Authority also is working with local Jewish congregations to stage menorah lightings at the facilities throughout the month of December.
Ceremonial menorah lightings are currently scheduled for December 18 at the Staten Island Bridge and December 19 at the George Washington Bridge (10 a.m.), Lincoln Tunnel (12:30 p.m.) and Port Authority Bus Terminal (1:30 p.m.). The ceremonial lightings will be performed by Rabbi Mordechai Kanelsky.
The actual first candle lightings will take place on Sunday, December 22, the first night of Hanukkah. The Holland Tunnel lighting will occur on December 22.
