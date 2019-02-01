TRAFFIC

Uber raising prices for customers in New York City

Derick Waller talks to drivers outside Penn Station.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
If you are an Uber customer in New York City, get ready to pay a bit more.

Prices are going up for a few reasons including a new congestion pricing surcharge and a new minimum wage.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) just enacted a $17.22 minimum wage for Uber drivers.

Smaller companies like Lyft and Juno are contesting the wage, and so a judge says for now they don't have to pay it.

Uber won't say how much their prices will increase, but it does say customers will definitely notice, but the hope is so will their drivers.

Some drivers support the change.

"We like to make more money especially in this area where it's a lot of traffic, you know, you get stuck," a driver said. "With timing, money everything goes up, so it's good for us."

Then there's a whole separate issue that's been the subject of protests by taxi drivers, a new congestion surcharge.

$2.50 for taxis and $2.75 for ride sharing vehicles taking any trips below 96th Street in Manhattan.

A judge put it on hold, but now says it's allowed to move forward.

Governor Andrew Cuomo called the judge's decision a positive step and he says it will generate a million dollars a day for the MTA.

Uber released a statement on the price increases: https://www.uber.com/blog/new-york-city/prices-in-nyc/

